    Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-7, fourth in the NL Central)
    Chicago; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.46 ERA) Cubs: Jon Lester (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

    BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the game as winners of their last four games.
    The Cubs went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

    The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 157 total home runs last season. The Cubs won the season series 10-9 in 2018.

