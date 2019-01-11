PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed right-handed pitcher Aaron Slegers off waivers today from the Minnesota Twins.
The 26-year-old was the Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017 after going 15-4 with a 3.40 ERA in 24 starts with the Rochester Red Wings of the International League. Slegers led all of Triple-A in wins and was tied for the most in all of minor league baseball that season.
Slegers has gone 1-2 in 8 Major League appearances (five starts), winning his first big league game this past July 5th against the Baltimore Orioles.
It is expected he will compete for a spot in the Pirates rotation in the upcoming season.
