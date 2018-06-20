Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher knocks it out of the park with national anthem

Fans in attendance for Tuesday night's Pittsburgh Pirates game were give quite the treat when relieving pitcher Steven Brault opened the game by singing the Star Spangled banner.
Steven Brault sings the National Anthem tonight at PNC! https://t.co/rBDC48WXzV— Pirates (@Pirates) June 19, 2018
The 26-year-old is in his third season with the Pirates and has a career ERA of 4.66 with 98 strikeouts.
It's nice to see the love for this young player, and maybe we'll get to see him a few more times this season.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking, berating patient with anxiety
- Man on drugs abandons 4-year-old daughter at Dairy Queen, police say
- Photos: An inside look at Thomas Town opening at Kennywood this summer
- VIDEO: Local victim's center providing comfort for residents dealing with death of Jimmy Wopo
Who sang your favorite version of the national anthem? Join the conversation on the WPXI-TV Pittsburgh Facebook page.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}