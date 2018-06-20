  • Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher knocks it out of the park with national anthem

    Fans in attendance for Tuesday night's Pittsburgh Pirates game were give quite the treat when relieving pitcher Steven Brault opened the game by singing the Star Spangled banner.

    The 26-year-old is in his third season with the Pirates and has a career ERA of 4.66 with 98 strikeouts.

    It's nice to see the love for this young player, and maybe we'll get to see him a few more times this season.

