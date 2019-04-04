Cincinnati Reds (1-4, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3, third in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.
The Pirates went 43-33 in division games in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.
The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits per game last year and totaled 172 home runs as a team. The Pirates won the season series 14-5 in 2018.
