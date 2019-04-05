  • Slumping Reds look to end 5-game slide in Pittsburgh

    Cincinnati Reds (1-5, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-3, third in the NL Central)
    Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-1, 6.75 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (0-0, .00 ERA)

    LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.
    The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

    The Reds went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Cincinnati hit .254 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last year.

     

