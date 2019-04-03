  • St. Louis to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - St. Louis Cardinals (2-3, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2, third in the NL Central)
    Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 9.00 ERA) Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

    LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
    BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park.

    The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting .254 as a team.

    The Cardinals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.3 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.34.

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories