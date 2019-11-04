PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Pirates said they exercised the options on the contracts of outfield Starling Marte and pitcher Chris Archer for the 2020 season.
"Starling is an All-Star caliber center fielder who impacts the game in all phases," said Graves. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring him back in 2020 following his excellent 2019 season. We are encouraged about the progression Chris made in the second half of last season and look forward to him being a part of our rotation in 2020."
In addition, the Pirates have made the following roster moves:
Chris Archer (RHP), Nick Burdi (RHP), Kyle Crick (RHP), Chad Kuhl (RHP), Jason Martin (OF), Gregory Polanco (OF), Edgar Santana (RHP) and Jameson Taillon (RHP) have been reinstated from the 60-day I.L.
James Marvel (RHP), Alex McRae (RHP), Yefry Ramirez (RHP) and Wei-Chung Wang (LHP) have been outright off the roster.
