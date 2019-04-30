PITTSBURGH - Starling Marte has been reinstated to the Pittsburgh Pirates roster following a stint on the 10-day injured list.
Marte injured his abdominal wall and had a rib contusion following a collision with Erik Gonzalez in the outfield on Friday, April 19.
>>PREVIOUS: Outfield collision during Pirates game Friday night puts 2 on the injured list
Both players were going for a fly ball when they collided at full speed. After laying on the ground for several minutes, Gonzalez was able to walk off under his own power while Marte was taken from the field on a cart.
To make room for Marte's return, outfielder Jason Martin has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Pirates start a series in Texas against the Rangers Tuesday night.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}