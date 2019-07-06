Police respond after caller claims baseballs being thrown outside of PNC Park

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police responded after someone called 911 to say someone was throwing baseballs out of PNC Park in "rapid succession."
The caller said there were about 10 balls that came over the fence, hitting at least one boat docked in the Allegheny River along the River Walk, according to police.
Police said they responded and explained that batting practice was taking place before Friday night's game between the Pirates and the Brewers.
Pittsburgh EMS River Rescue came to check if anyone was hurt, and the owner of a houseboat that was hit told them they were aware of the risk of docking outside of PNC Park and did not want to file a formal complaint.
“I guess if they weren’t Pirates baseballs hitting boats, then it doesn’t bode well for tonight’s game," the 911 caller told Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala had this to say on Twitter:
We would love to bring .@ChristianYelich in for questioning regarding this incident. How’s 7:05 tonight sound?— Steve Zappala (@SteveZappala) July 5, 2019
I’m sure the @Pirates would miss you, but justice must be served… #LetsGoBucs https://t.co/3Elc80vUnH
