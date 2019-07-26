Powerful Cardinals pull plug on Pirates' season

The difference between a team with power hitters and team without them was never more evident than the past four days at PNC Park.
The Cardinals hit for plenty of power, belting 12 home runs among their 25 extra-base hits. The Pirates homered just twice and had 12 hits for extra bases.
Whether you love or hate the way the game of baseball has evolved at the major-league level in recent years, a team better be able to hit the ball out of the park. Otherwise, it is a steep uphill climb for teams not capable of consistently providing instant offense.
The Cardinals swept the series, finishing it off Thursday afternoon with a 6-3 victory that included three home runs in a two-inning span off Joe Musgrove.
