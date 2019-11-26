PITTSBURGH - The Pirates' nearly two month long search for a new manager is nearing its end.
On Monday, Jon Heyman reported the Pirates managerial search appears to be down to two candidates: Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.
