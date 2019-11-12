PITTSBURGH - Bryan Reynolds had a rookie season to remember, but he will not be #ROYnolds.
It was revealed Monday that Reynolds finished fourth for the BBWAA National League Rookie of the Year award.
Related Headlines
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow, much colder temperatures moving in
- Got a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness
- Competitive 'bar-style' ice curling rink opening in Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: Local man files lawsuit saying he was denied job for using medical marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}