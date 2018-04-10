Sister Jean switches sports, tosses out 1st ball at Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP)— Sister Jean did just fine on the diamond, too.
The popular 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the Final Four switched sports Tuesday, throwing out a first ball before the Cubs' home opener.
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt drew a big cheer at Wrigley Field when she made an underhand toss from her wheelchair. She laughed as the ball bounced toward home plate.
The nun wore a Cubs jacket and had a No. 18 Cubs jersey with Sister Jean written on it.
Loyola coach Porter Moser and some of his players were recognized on the field before the game. Senior guard Ben Richardson also threw out a ceremonial first pitch.
Moser and a couple of the Ramblers led the crowd in the singing of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.
The Cubs lost to Pittsburgh 8-5.
