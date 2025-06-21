Sloppy Pirates can’t overcome first inning blunder, fall to Rangers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Perhaps the Pittsburgh Pirates were feeling the ill effects of playing a rain-interrupted doubleheader in Detroit on Thursday.

The Pirates looked sloppy from the start in their return home to PNC Park and were defeated 6-2 by the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

With a runner on first in the top of the first inning, center fielder Oneil Cruz let a Sam Haggerty base hit get by him, allowing a run to score and putting Haggerty on third base. Haggerty later scored on a Mike Burrows wild pitch to put the Rangers (37-39) ahead 2-0 early.

In the top of the fourth, Adolis García hammered a solo homer to extend Texas’ lead.

Rangers starter Jacob deGrom carried a perfect game into the fourth inning before five-straight Pirates’ batters reached with two outs. Joey Bart and Adam Frazier recorded RBI singles to bring the Pirates (30-47) within a run.

