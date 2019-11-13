  • Sources: GM race down to Cherington, Arnold

    PITTSBURGH - The Pirates will choose between Ben Cherington and Matt Arnold to be their next general manager, sources told DKPittsburghSports.com Tuesday night.

    The interim GM, Kevan Graves, hasn't formally been removed from the running, but everything I'm hearing is that Bob Nutting and Travis Williams will turn to the outside for their new head of baseball operations. Graves, while universally respected and liked within the industry, worked under Neal Huntington since October 2008, all but one year of Huntington's tenure, and that couldn't represent enough of a change.

