0 Surging Pirates top Padres 5-4 for 8th win in 9 games

PITTSBURGH (AP)

— Gregory Polanco led off the seventh inning with a double and scored the go-ahead run on an error, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the San Diego Padres 5-4 Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Polanco took third on Francisco Cervelli's deep flyball, then came home when rookie third baseman Christian Villanueva misplayed Corey Dickerson's two-out grounder.

Pittsburgh's Josh Bell and Sean Rodriguez each had two hits for the NL Central-leading Pirates.

Eric Hosmer drove in three runs for San Diego. Freddy Galvis had two hits before being ejected by home plate umpire Will Little after taking a called third strike from Michael Feliz to end the eighth inning.

Rookie Edgar Santana (2-0) retired the only batter he faced, getting Jose Pirela to ground out to end the seventh with a runner on second. He was credited with another win a day after notching his first major league victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Felipe Vazquez worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his ninth save in as many opportunities.

Matt Strahm (0-1) took the loss.

Both starters were chased in the fifth inning as both Padres rookie left-hander Eric Lauer and Chad Kuhl allowed four runs and six hits.

The Pirates tied the score at 4 on Bell's RBI single in the fifth. Hosmer hit a two-run double in the top of the inning.

The Padres opened the scoring with a two-run third as Travis Jankowski hit an RBI single and Hosmer drove into a run with a grounder.

The Pirates answered with three runs in the fourth. Dickerson doubled in a run, David Freese hit a sacrifice fly and Rodriguez capped the inning with an RBI double.

MEADOWS ON THE WAY

The Pirates plan to recall top outfield prospect Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis in time for Friday night's game against the Padres. The announcement came while center fielder Starling Marte missed his second straight game with a strained right oblique.

Meadows, 23, is hitting .281 with one home run, 15 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 31 games. The Pirates selected him in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft with the ninth overall pick from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: While Marte was out of the lineup, Cervelli (bruised right forearm) returned after sitting out Wednesday and the catcher went 0 for 2 with two walks. . RHP Joe Musgrove (strained right shoulder) is scheduled to make his last rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. . 2B Josh Harrison (broken left hand) is 1 for 8 in his first two rehab games with Double-A Altoona.

Padres: OF Hunter Renfroe (right elbow inflammation) began a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A El Paso. He has been out since April 18. . LHP Joey Lucchesi (strained right hip) played catch and the Padres are hopeful he will miss only one start. . C Austin Hedges (right elbow tendinitis) has been serving as a designated hitter in extended spring training games but not been cleared to throw.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (2-3, 3.40 ERA) is 0-2 in his last five starts despite a 3.34 ERA.

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (2-5, 5.01) is 0-2 with a 10.22 ERA in his past three starts, pitching a combined 12 1/3 innings.

