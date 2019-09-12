  • These Pirates are elite … in one category

    By: Hunter Homistek

    Updated:

    SAN FRANCISCO - What if I told you these 2019 Pirates are actually really, really good? Like, best-in-the-National-League good?

    It's true ... as long as their opponent is bad — like these Giants, who are now 70-76 after losing to the Pirates, 6-3, Wednesday night at Oracle Park.

