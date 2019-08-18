This loss baffles, even by 2019 standards

Hey, when you lose this much, this often — 51-71 overall, 7-26 since the All-Star break — you have to get creative. And that's exactly what the Pirates did throughout their 2-0 defeat to the Cubs on an immaculate, 84-degree Saturday at PNC Park.
Remember after the Pirates' 5-3 season-opener loss to the Reds how Dejan Kovacevic warned everyone the squad would rip fans' hearts out all summer? Well, it's still summer. And the heart is fully removed, barely thumping at this point.
