The first game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EDT, with the makeup game at 6:10 p.m.
The opening day game between Detroit and Pittsburgh on Thursday also was postponed because of rain and played Friday.
Michael Fulmer, Saturday's scheduled starter for the Tigers, is expected to face Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams in Sunday's early game. Detroit's starter for Game 2 is to be announced. The Pirates are expected to pitch right-hander Chad Kuhl.
