Trio of minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP)— Pittsburgh pitcher Cristian Charle and San Diego pitcher Heriberto Sosa have been each been suspended for the first 72 games of next season under baseball's minor league drug program following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.
The commissioner's office also announced Friday that Oakland pitcher Oscar Tovar has been suspended 50 games after a positive test for the banned stimulant Phentermine.
Charle an 18-year-old right-hander, is on the roster of the Dominican Summer League Pirates 2 and Sosa, a 20-year-old right-hander, is on the Dominican Summer League Padres. Tovar, a 20-year-old right-hander, is with Vermont of the Class A New York-Penn League.
