  • Unhinged Maddon plotting payback vs. Pirates next week?

    By: Hunter Homistek

    Updated:

    The pitch was up and inside. A lot of Jordan Lyles' pitches through four innings in the Pirates' 11-3 loss to the Cubs Thursday at PNC Park were up and inside. You gotta give Cubs manager Joe Maddon that much.

    But this? This WWE-esque blowup, the spin moves, the screaming directed toward Clint Hurdle in the opposite dugout?

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories