PITTSBURGH - Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez will be the team’s lone representative at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Vazquez found out about the honor Sunday afternoon, and was surprised that he was chosen after his disappointment at being left off the team last season.
Congratulations to Felipe Vazquez on his selection to the 2018 MLB All-Star Game! ⭐️ #BucStar pic.twitter.com/dxJvl5CoJD— Pirates (@Pirates) July 8, 2018
He said, “I thought more about it last year. This year I thought I was kind of over it. I’m just trying to do my job and whatever happens happens. I think my sister’s going to be more happy because she’s excited, ‘I wanna go I wanna go’ and now that I’m actually going she’s probably buying some stuff.”
Vazquez has 18 saves as the Pirates closer, and has struck out 51 batters in a little more than 37 innings pitched.
He thought Corey Dickerson or Francisco Cervelli would get the call. Cervelli said that Vazquez deserves the recognition. “Last year he deserved to be there it probably was unexpected for him last year he was expecting it more so that’s amazing,” said Cervelli.
Cervelli himself was visibly disappointed that he did not make it on the team, but it’s still a goal for him.
He said, “Maybe one day before I retire I’ll go at least one time in my career. But it’s not happening now, so I’m going to keep playing hard. The most important thing is my team.”
The All-Star Game will be on July 17th in Washington, DC.
