VOTE NOW: What do you think caused poor attendance at today's Pirates Home Opener?

What do you think caused poor attendance at today's home opener?
Results on Channel 11 News at 6:05 p.m.
Fans that were tailgating told Channel 11 their optimism for the season matched their excitement of the home opener.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen accepted to 20 top-tier colleges, gets full-ride scholarships to all of them
- Frank Stallone apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for profane Twitter rant
- VIDEO: Authorities seize sloths, exotic lizards from house
“The players are doing to play their hearts out. That's what they do. That's why the fans love them. We still like them too, it's just management made some decisions that we don't agree with,” said Brian Littleton.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis spent the afternoon with Pirates fans. How they feel about the upcoming season and the changes the team made, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}