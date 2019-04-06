0 WALK OFF! Newman doubles in 10th, Pirates beat Reds 6-5

PITTSBURGH (AP)

— Kevin Newman hit a game-ending double in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Saturday for their third straight win.

With one out in the 10th, Francisco Cervelli singled off Reds reliever Raisel Iglesias (0-2). Newman drove the first pitch he saw to the 410-foot left-center notch at PNC Park, and Cervelli easily beat the relay home. It was the first walkoff hit of Newman's career.

Francisco Liriano (1-0) struck out two in the top half of the inning.

Joey Votto tied it in the eighth with his first home run of the year, a solo shot off Keone Kela. It was Kela's second blown save in five appearances.

The Reds snapped a 30-inning scoreless streak, the team's longest since 2015, when Kyle Farmer hit a two-run home run in the third. The blast was his first homer in his 64th career game.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings. Pirates starters had allowed just five earned runs in their first six games.

Starling Marte gave the Pirates the lead with his two-run double in the sixth inning.

Josh Bell had three extra-base hits for the first time in his career: an RBI double in the first, a double in the third and a solo home run in the fourth.

Pirates outfielder Jason Martin made his major league debut and got his first hit, first stolen base and scored his first run when Bell drove him in in the first inning. Martin finished 1 for 2 with a walk out of the leadoff spot.

Cincinnati starter Tanner Roark pitched five innings and allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out four.

TRENDING NOW:

SQUEEZED OUT

Newman attempted to score on Williams' squeeze bunt in the second inning but was called out via replay. Roark barehanded the bunt, spun awkwardly and threw high to catcher Curt Casali. Newman was originally called safe, but video showed his front foot skipped over home plate, leaving Casali time to apply the tag.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder surgery) and RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (left oblique strain) will both begin rehab assignments with Class A Bradenton on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafini (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday. He allowed one run and struck out eight in five innings in his season debut against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Pirates: Chris Archer (0-0, 0.00) had eight strikeouts in his first 2019 start against St. Louis on Monday, but it took him 99 pitches to get through five innings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.