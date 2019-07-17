ST. LOUIS - Clint Hurdle's seen a bunch of baseball over his lifetime, but he'd "never" seen a player voluntarily help an umpire overturn a call that would've helped his team ... until Starling Marte did so Tuesday night in the Pirates' 3-1 victory over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
A Jack Flaherty fastball struck the knob of his bat and caromed downward.
Bruce Dreckman, the home plate umpire, promptly pointed to first base, meaning he'd judged Marte to have been hit by the pitch.
Want to keep reading? CLICK HERE for more from DKpittsburghsports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen boy killed after fall at YMCA camp
- Police investigating after young girl shot
- 6 motorcycle club members charged with attempted homicide in violent attack at bar
- VIDEO: Prosecutors: McKeesport man caught on camera setting rabbi's home on fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}