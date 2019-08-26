  • Young guns come out blazing to dust Reds

    The Pirates completed their sweep of the Reds at PNC Park Sunday afternoon, 9-8, with rookies Kevin Newman and Bryan Reynolds doing the heavy lifting.

    "We joked earlier, saying we're going to try to get some back-to-back hits because it felt like we hadn't done that in awhile," Newman was saying after the game.

    It wasn't a joke during Sunday's game. Newman went 4 for 4 and reached base a fifth time on a hit-by-pitch. Reynolds, meanwhile, went 2 for 4 from his traditional No. 2 spot, including a go-ahead, bases-clearing triple and a walk.

