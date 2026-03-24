Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of the season after 9 years with club

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the English club said Tuesday, after nine years at Anfield in which he has established himself as one of its greatest-ever players.

Liverpool said the 33-year-old Salah has “reached an agreement” to leave the team a year before his contract was due to expire.

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity,” Liverpool said, “to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”

The Egypt winger has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League there since joining from Roma in 2017.

“Unfortunately the day has come,” Salah said in a post on Instagram.

“I wanted to start by saying I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”

Salah had signed a two-year extension at the end of last season, tying him to Liverpool until 2027, after being the star player in the team's march to a record-tying 20th English league title.

However, his form has dipped this season and he was dropped for a stretch of games late last year, leading to him telling reporters the club "has thrown me under the bus."

"I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” he said during an impromptu interview.

Salah is back in favor with Liverpool manager Arne Slot but has struggled to recapture the form that saw him be the Premier League's top scorer on four occasions.

“With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool,” the club said, “and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield.”

Salah is currently out injured.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.