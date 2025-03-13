Mountour scores fastest OT goal in NHL history in Kraken's comeback win over Canadiens

SEATTLE — (AP) — Brandon Mountour had the fastest goal in NHL overtime history, scoring his second goal of the game four seconds into the extra period to give the Seattle Kraken a 5-4 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Chandler Stephenson won the faceoff, with the puck going right to Montour as he crossed the red line. He raced in on goalie Jakub Dobes and beat him with a quick shot to the upper-right corner.

The goal matched the fastest to start any period in NHL history, with three players doing it in regulation. Claude Provost scored at four seconds of the second period for Montreal in a 1957 game against Boston, Denis Savard did it for Chicago against Hartford in the third period of a 1986 game, and James van Riemsdyk did it at the start of the second for Toronto against Philadelphia in 2014.

Seattle overcame two-goal deficit to tie it in the third period.

Montour had two goals and two assists in the game.

