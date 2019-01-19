Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly received good news this week, as his recent MRI results after cancer surgery came back clean, WROC reported.
Kelly, who led the Buffalo Bills to four Super Bowls during his 11-year NFL career, underwent surgery last fall after he had surgery for oral cancer.
In an Instagram post, Kelly’s wife, Jill Kelly, said "We finally got back the results from Jim’s recent MRI ... CLEAN! Thank GOD! It took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good ..."
We finally got back the results from Jim’s recent MRI...CLEAN! Thank GOD! It took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good... This extra waiting has been a reminder for me. A reminder to remember the WHO and not the what. The bigger picture and not the present outcome. Although God is in all of it, I needed to be reminded (yet again) that this is not the end of the story. It’s a page. A chapter. It’s part of the greater story. Hope this reminds you that THIS (whatever your “this” is) is NOT the end of the story. Immeasurably more is always in store for those who hope in the Lord! AMEN!
Kelly threw for 35,467 yards and 237 touchdowns during his NFL career from 1986 to 1996. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
