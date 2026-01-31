NBA suspends Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George 25 games for violating anti-drug policy

Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers has been suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA's Anti-Drug Program, the league announced Saturday.

The NBA did not disclose the nature of the violation or the substance that was involved. The 25-game suspension, by terms of the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, indicates that this was a first violation by George.

The suspension will cost George — a nine-time All-Star — roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,691.72 for each of the 25 games missed.

George is expected to be eligible to return on March 25, when Philadelphia plays host to Chicago. The 76ers will have 10 games remaining in the regular season at that point.

Philadelphia entered Saturday at 26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 16-11 when George plays, 10-10 when he does not.

George has averaged 16 points in 27 games this season for the 76ers, that scoring average third-most on the team behind Tyrese Maxey (29.4) and Joel Embiid (25.7). He had one of his best games of the season earlier this week, a 32-point outburst fueled by nine 3-pointers in a win Tuesday over Milwaukee.

