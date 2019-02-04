New Orleans fans hold ‘boycott bowl' parade after missing Super Bowl

People in New Orleans spent Sunday doing anything but watching the Super Bowl.
The Blackout & Gold Second Line Parade Bergeron organized a Mardi Gras-style parade that featured people in costume — including some creative referee outfits.
Video: Thousands of Saints fans second-line through downtown in a massive display of festive anger. pic.twitter.com/CK5Nedxnr7— Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019
The “Boycott Bowl,” was billed as an outdoor street party with live musical performances and a specialty beer called Boycott Bowl Blonde Ale.
New Orleans Saints fans have been angry since the Jan. 20 NFC championship game and what has now become known as the infamous “no-call.” Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman leveled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the final minutes of regulation time. The Rams went on to win the game and face the New England Patriots Sunday in Atlanta.
While much of the country gathered to watch the biggest football game of the year, an extensive list of bars and restaurants in New Orleans would not be airing the game.
