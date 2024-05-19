New Steelers CB Anthony Averett speaks on opportunity in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a new slot cornerback option in Anthony Averett after signing him following this week’s rookie minicamp tryout.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help in the slot, and that position remains vacant with only a few options on the roster. Those include Beanie Bishop and Josiah Scott, but veteran Anthony Averett could provide a solid player who could push for that job. He spent much of last season on the Detroit Lions practice squad. Now, he will join the Steelers, as they signed him after his tryout. But Averett has dealt with a lot of adversity before landing with Pittsburgh.

Averett, 29, was drafted in the fourth round out of Alabama by the Baltimore Ravens. He would go from there after his rookie contract ended in 2021 to the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year contract. From there, he spent 2023 hopping between the San Francisco 49ers and Lions.

Averett didn’t expect to be invited to the Steelers rookie minicamp on a tryout, but he’s just looking for any chance that he can get to resurrect his career.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group