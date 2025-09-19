NFL: Eagles should've been penalized for a false start on a tush-push conversion vs. the Chiefs

The NFL said in a training video to officials that the Philadelphia Eagles should have been penalized for at least one false start when they used the tush push against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Ramon George, the NFL’s vice president of officiating training and development, highlighted a missed false start by Eagles right guard Tyler Steen on a third-and-1 with 5:34 left in the third quarter and Philadelphia leading 20-10. The Eagles won the Super Bowl rematch 20-17.

“Prior to the snap, looks like we have movement by the right guard. We also have movement coming across from the defensive side. This is a very hard play to officiate. I get it,” George said. “You have a defender who tries to punch the ball but more so we have a false start coming from the right guard. You want to make sure that we officiate these plays tight and make sure that every aspect of the offensive team is legal and any movement, any lineman that’s not correct, we want to shut it down as a false start.”

George pointed out several plays that were called correctly or incorrectly over the first two weeks of the season during a 19-minute video sent to officials and teams that was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday night.

In a different rules video for officials, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailaita should’ve been called for holding on a play against Dallas in Week 1.

Also, the New Orleans Saints got away with a fumble on a backward pass in their season opener against Arizona.

With the Cardinals leading 20-10 and 9:01 left in the game, Spencer Rattler threw a backward pass to Chris Olave, who dropped it when he was hit. The pass was ruled incomplete and the Cardinals didn’t request a video review. If they did, they would’ve been awarded the ball inside the 10 because a defender picked it up. The miscue didn’t affect the outcome; the Cardinals won 20-13.

