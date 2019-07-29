NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous “no-call” during January’s NFC title game.
Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game, says he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans — barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.
Lemon’s lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages — to be donated to charity — over the failure to flag a blatant pass interference and roughness penalty against the Los Angeles Rams. The no-call came at a crucial point in the game against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.
