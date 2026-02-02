NFL inks new multiyear deal to play regular-season games at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

MADRID — The NFL said Monday it will play more regular-season games in Madrid.

The league announced it has reached a multiyear deal to keep playing at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

It did not immediately say the length of the new agreement or which teams will play in 2026.

The first NFL regular-season game in Spain was played at the Bernabeu last November as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime before a crowd of 78,610 fans.

It was the seventh — and final — international game of the season, the most ever in one year for the league as it continues to expand globally.

The NFL played for the first time in Dublin and Berlin in 2025. It also returned for a second straight year to Sao Paulo and played three more games in London.

There had been talks of the league also trying to organize a game in Barcelona at some point.

The NFL said it planned to increase the number of international games to a point where each team will get to play a game abroad every year. Goodell said last year the NFL also wants to play in Asia.

This year, it will go to Australia and add a game in Rio de Janeiro. It will also play a game in Munich, Germany, and three in London.

The Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears currently have marketing rights in Spain.

