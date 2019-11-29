0 11 things 'I think I think' ahead of Steelers' rematch with Cleveland

PITTSBURGH - It's crunch time for the Pittsburgh Steelers and, with all things considered, they have a great shot at making the playoffs. I know, right? Adversity has been around every corner in 2019, but under Mike Tomlin's guidance, the Steelers are currently the sixth seed and the second wild card in the AFC playoff picture with a 6-5 record.

So with the rematch with the Browns on tap, here we go!

1. I think it was a no-brainer for Tomlin to make Duck Hodges the starter, but here’s the question I want to ask as we kick off this week’s “11 Things": what happens if the Steelers find themselves in an early hole? Is Hodges capable of doing more than not “kill us” as Tomlin said? Can Hodges lead a fourth-quarter comeback if need be? I’ll have more on him in a bit, but just want that to marinate, because the Steelers played out in front in the only other game he started.

“I don’t have anything to lose. I was undrafted. And that’s something I’ve always been. I’ve always been calm, cool and collected. It comes from being prepared and having guys around me that are as good as they are.” — Duck Hodges embracing his opportunity pic.twitter.com/NwrnuWlyCF — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 27, 2019

Devlin Hodges, undrafted & unsigned out of Samford, cut after the preseason, only to return after a trade, will start Week 13 for the Steelers, against an AFC North rival, in a game with major playoff implications. Think about that. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 26, 2019

2. I think this will be the marquee game on the Week 13 slate in the NFL. That says a lot when you're talking about a 6-5 versus a 5-6 team. The brawl between the Steelers and Browns is one of the many layers to this matchup and will, no doubt, add some juice to this AFC North rivalry. The key figures from said fight -- Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph and Maurkice Pouncey -- won't be playing. However, there will be no shortage of bad blood for everyone else. Two weeks after one of the ugliest scenes in NFL history, the winner of the rematch will see its playoff chances dramatically improve.

Through 12 weeks the Steelers are the #6 seed in the AFC Playoffs...but will they be there at the end of the season? https://t.co/vCwqgd0sOZ pic.twitter.com/mZmtLxSTPE — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 27, 2019

3. I think the fight was enough to raise anxiety levels for the rematch just two weeks after their first meeting, but when you add in the alleged "racial slur" component, the game will be taken to another level. Garrett said Rudolph used a slur that incited his reaction of ripping off his helmet and swinging it at the Steelers now backup quarterback. Rudolph vehemently denied it, while the Browns, including their front office, are, of course, backing their suspended start defensive end. We won't know the full truth, but I do know from talking to several players, they believe the line was crossed when it comes to the NFL fraternity and "brotherhood."

“I think any human would be in one day when your integrity intact & something’s said about you that’s totally untrue. I couldn’t believe it & I couldn’t believe that he would, you know, go that route after the fact.” — Mason Rudolph says Myles Garrett’s claims impacted him pic.twitter.com/MYU8GZtmTc — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 24, 2019

4. I think Tomlin had no choice but to name Hodges the starting quarterback for this Sunday against the Browns. He was the spark the Steelers needed last week and will need moving forward for several reasons. There's no denying the energy Hodges brings to the field when called upon. Three plays into his first drive last Sunday, Hodges fires the longest touchdown pass of the season. The offense responds and I'm not sure there's a tangible way to measure why. "There's just something about him," Devin Bush said after the win in Cincinnati. Being in the locker room on a weekly basis, I can vouch for this. Hodges relaxed and fun loving personality is contagious and this current group plays better collectively. The most eye opening part of Tomlin's Tuesday press conference was his expectations of Hodges this Sunday. "I expect him to not kill us." Wow! He may not have the measurables scouts love, but he doesn't make the critical mistakes, something Rudolph has done way too often over the last three games.

5. I think we need to look at just how ridiculous the improbability of how Hodges got to being the starting quarterback in Week 13, against your division rival, in a game with major playoff implications. Hodges wasn't drafted or signed and needed a tryout to even have the opportunity he got with the Steelers. And then after being a fourth quarterback, training camp arm, he was cut following the preseason, needed Josh Dobbs to be traded to get the call to come back on the practice squad. I'm not saying he's going to be the successor to Ben Roethlisberger or Tony Romo 2.0, but I am saying this is a classic case of believing in yourself and taking advantage of the opportunity given. Hodges is playing with house money. He's not supposed to be here. And that's why I think he plays so loose and carefree. If he doesn't play well, who cares? He's an undrafted guy nobody wanted. The most distinguishing attribute I've been able to witness is his confidence and that's what separates professional athletes at this level. He has it right now. Rudolph doesn't.

Mason Rudolph Benched In Week 13



1st 6 Starts: 9 TD's & 3 INT's



Last 2 Starts: TD & 5 INT's pic.twitter.com/DCBBx91BZg — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 26, 2019

“I CAN GET THE JOB DONE” — Duck Hodges calm, confident as he prepares for his 2nd NFL start with the #Steelers https://t.co/vCwqgd0sOZ pic.twitter.com/bIVo93pIPY — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 27, 2019

6. I think Rudolph's time with the Steelers is nearing an end, although I wouldn't be surprised if he plays at some point over the next five weeks. Tomlin said benching the second-year quarterback has zero impact on the trajectory of his career with the organization and they're going week to week to find a way to win. This is the guy with the "first round grade," so why hasn't he been able to succeed? The fact of the matter is he's been really poor in terms of taking care of the football over the last two starts where he's thrown five interceptions. "I got a lot of patience for young guys," Tomlin said. "But one thing that we need to do is take care of the ball. Those are one of the reasons why we gave Devlin an opportunity in Cincy." There are several reasons why Rudolph could be rattled and for whatever reason, things just aren't clicking at the moment. I do, however, think it was telling when Tomlin said Rudolph was impacted by some of the players that were unavailable the last couple weeks (Conner and JuJu) and how it related to his ineffectiveness. Rudolph said he would approach his benching with a “team-first attitude” and support Hodges as best he can. The jury is still out on Rudolph's long-term status, in my opinion, but it's clear he's not the right choice for this Steelers team as constructed.

7. I think Benny Snell's return was huge and will continue to be as long as James Conner is out with his shoulder injury. The rookie running back ran for 98 yards on 21 carries, the bulk of which came in the fourth quarter. The Steelers formula these days is simple -- run the ball effectively, don't turn it over and rely the defense to continue it's stingy ways. Simple right? It may have taken a bit too long to get to this point, but injuries obviously have impacted the way they're able to play on a week-to-week basis. The return of a bonafide between the tackles runner in Snell is exactly what the Steelers need.

21 carries for 98 yards for Snell coming off knee injury — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 26, 2019

8. I think I said last week James Washington needed to step up and he did with that 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter. His 98 receiving yards were a career high and his big play ability is something this offense desperately needs, especially while JuJu Smith-Schuster is on the shelf with a knee injury. Washington's confidence is growing and he obviously has some chemistry with Hodges, which is incredibly ironic to me.

Devlin Hodges 79 yard touchdown to James Washington is the longest passing play for the Steelers this season. https://t.co/rmJvgw0e91 pic.twitter.com/3XF3kV46fT — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 25, 2019

9. I think the defense has two legitimate candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award for the NFL. T.J. Watt has 11.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles, while Minkah Fitzpatrick added another fumble recovery and six tackles to his season totals. Both are producing at a high, impactful and timely level. Fitzpatrick's fumble recovery came in the fourth quarter when the Bengals were driving to take the go-ahead score. Watt had a strip sack early that, unfortunately, bounced right to a Bengals player or else the offense would've been playing with an extremely short field. From the front to the back of the defense, the Steelers are getting incredible play from their two DPOY candidates.

DPOY?



11.5 sacks

5 forced fumbles pic.twitter.com/fmZfXdUzyY — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 25, 2019

10. I think the Browns, winners of three straight, will come into Heinz Field with an incredible amount of confidence, especially on offense. Baker Mayfield has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception during that winning streak and will be quite the challenge to the Steelers' exceptional defense.

11. I think the Steelers-Browns series is developing into the more “popular” AFC North rivalry than Steelers-Ravens. Cleveland’s ability to add more talent to its roster over the last couple years and the fight from a couple weeks ago is only going to fuel this thing. Tomlin said his team likes to “run towards” hot-button games such as these and I tend to agree. There have been a war of words between both fan bases in recent history and this next chapter is going to be delicious.

