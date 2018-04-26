  • 2018 NFL Draft: Times, dates, what channel, livestream and draft order

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    For the next few days, you can forget about the boys of summer or the NBA playoffs and the race for the Stanley Cup.

    Over the next three days, you need to be ready for some football.

    The NFL Draft begins Thursday night and continues through Saturday with seven rounds of picks taking place.

    Here’s what you need to know about the draft and how to watch it.

    When: The NFL Draft will be broadcast Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The first round will be held Thursday, the second and third rounds on Friday and the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds on Saturday.

    What time: On Thursday, the draft begins at 8 p.m. On Friday, it starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the action begins at noon. All times are Eastern.

    What channel: For the first time, the draft will be broadcast on Fox. You can also see it on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes or the NFL Network. On Saturday, ABC will also be broadcasting the draft.

    Where is the livestream: You can catch it on Fox Sports GoNFL.comWatch ESPN or fuboTV.

    What’s the order: Here is the seven-round order for the draft: 

    First round

    1. Cleveland Browns
    2. New York Giants
    3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
    4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
    5. Denver Broncos
    6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
    7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    8. Chicago Bears
    9. San Francisco 49ers
    10. Oakland Raiders
    11. Miami Dolphins
    12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
    13. Washington Redskins
    14. Green Bay Packers
    15. Arizona Cardinals
    16. Baltimore Ravens
    17. Los Angeles Chargers
    18. Seattle Seahawks
    19. Dallas Cowboys
    20. Detroit Lions
    21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
    22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
    23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
    24. Carolina Panthers
    25. Tennessee Titans
    26. Atlanta Falcons
    27. New Orleans Saints
    28. Pittsburgh Steelers
    29. Jacksonville Jaguars
    30. Minnesota Vikings
    31. New England Patriots
    32. Philadelphia Eagles


    Second round

    1. Cleveland Browns
    2. New York Giants
    3. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
    4. Indianapolis Colts
    5. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
    6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    7. Chicago Bears
    8. Denver Broncos
    9. Oakland Raiders
    10. Miami Dolphins
    11. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)
    12. Washington Redskins
    13. Green Bay Packers
    14. Cincinnati Bengals
    15. Arizona Cardinals
    16. Los Angeles Chargers
    17. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks)
    18. Dallas Cowboys
    19. Detroit Lions
    20. Baltimore Ravens
    21. Buffalo Bills
    22. Kansas City Chiefs
    23. Carolina Panthers
    24. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)
    25. Tennessee Titans
    26. Atlanta Falcons
    27. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
    28. Pittsburgh Steelers
    29. Jacksonville Jaguars
    30. Minnesota Vikings
    31. New England Patriots
    32. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)


    Third round

    1. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)
    2. New York Giants
    3. Indianapolis Colts
    4. Houston Texans
    5. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills)
    6. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)
    7. Denver Broncos
    8. New York Jets
    9. Miami Dolphins
    10. San Francisco 49ers
    11. Oakland Raiders
    12. Green Bay Packers
    13. Cincinnati Bengals
    14. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)
    15. Arizona Cardinals
    16. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)
    17. Dallas Cowboys
    18. Detroit Lions
    19. Baltimore Ravens
    20. Los Angeles Chargers
    21. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)
    22. Kansas City Chiefs
    23. Los Angeles Rams
    24. Carolina Panthers
    25. Tennessee Titans
    26. Atlanta Falcons
    27. New Orleans Saints
    28. Pittsburgh Steelers
    29. Jacksonville Jaguars
    30. Minnesota Vikings
    31. New England Patriots
    32. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)
    33. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
    34. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
    35. Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
    36. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)


    Fourth round

    1. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
    2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    3. Houston Texans
    4. Indianapolis Colts
    5. Chicago Bears
    6. Denver Broncos
    7. New York Jets
    8. New York Giants
    9. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
    10. Oakland Raiders
    11. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
    12. Cincinnati Bengals
    13. Washington Redskins
    14. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
    15. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)
    16. Dallas Cowboys
    17. Detroit Lions
    18. Baltimore Ravens
    19. Los Angeles Chargers
    20. Seattle Seahawks
    21. Buffalo Bills
    22. Kansas City Chiefs
    23. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers)
    24. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)
    25. Tennessee Titans
    26. Atlanta Falcons
    27. New Orleans Saints
    28. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
    29. Jacksonville Jaguars
    30. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
    31. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)
    32. Philadelphia Eagles
    33. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
    34. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
    35. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory)
    36. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory)
    37. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)


    Fifth round

    1. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
    2. New York Giants
    3. Indianapolis Colts
    4. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)
    5. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos)
    6. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
    7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    8. Chicago Bears
    9. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)
    10. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)
    11. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)
    12. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)
    13. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
    14. Cincinnati Bengals
    15. Arizona Cardinals
    16. Detroit Lions
    17. Baltimore Ravens
    18. Los Angeles Chargers
    19. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks)
    20. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)
    21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
    22. Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots from Cleveland Browns through Kansas City Chiefs)
    23. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
    24. Carolina Panthers
    25. Tennessee Titans
    26. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos through Atlanta Falcons)
    27. New Orleans Saints
    28. Pittsburgh Steelers
    29. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
    30. Minnesota Vikings
    31. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)
    32. Philadelphia Eagles
    33. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
    34. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
    35. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
    36. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys) (Compensatory)
    37. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)


    Sixth round

    1. Cleveland Browns
    2. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)
    3. Houston Texans
    4. Indianapolis Colts
    5. New York Jets
    6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    7. Chicago Bears
    8. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)
    9. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
    10. San Francisco 49ers
    11. Oakland Raiders
    12. Green Bay Packers
    13. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
    14. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)
    15. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)
    16. Baltimore Ravens
    17. Los Angeles Chargers
    18. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders through Seattle Seahawks)
    19. Dallas Cowboys
    20. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)
    21. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)
    22. Kansas City Chiefs
    23. Carolina Panthers
    24. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
    25. Tennessee Titans
    26. Atlanta Falcons
    27. New Orleans Saints
    28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
    29. Jacksonville Jaguars
    30. Minnesota Vikings
    31. Washington Redskins (from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots)
    32. Philadelphia Eagles
    33. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
    34. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
    35. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)
    36. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders) (Compensatory)
    37. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
    38. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
    39. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
    40. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
    41. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)
    42. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
    43. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
    44. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)


    Seventh round

    1. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)
    2. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)
    3. Indianapolis Colts
    4. Houston Texans
    5. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
    6. Chicago Bears
    7. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)
    8. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
    9. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
    10. Oakland Raiders
    11. Miami Dolphins
    12. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals)
    13. Washington Redskins
    14. Green Bay Packers
    15. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
    16. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)
    17. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
    18. Dallas Cowboys
    19. Detroit Lions
    20. Baltimore Ravens
    21. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
    22. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs)
    23. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)
    24. Carolina Panthers
    25. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)
    26. Atlanta Falcons
    27. New Orleans Saints
    28. Pittsburgh Steelers
    29. Jacksonville Jaguars
    30. Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings)
    31. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)
    32. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots)
    33. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)
    34. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
    35. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
    36. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
    37. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)
    38. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Rodney Anderson scored a touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif.
    Jae C. Hong/AP

    2018 NFL Draft: Times, dates, what channel, livestream and draft order

