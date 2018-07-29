300 women trained by former Pittsburgh Steelers at St. Vincent College

LATROBE, Pa. - Hundreds of women hit the gridiron at St. Vincent College in Latrobe Sunday as they got to learn the ins and outs of football from former Pittsburgh Steelers.
The women learned the basics, from the line of scrimmage to kicking and punting and even running a few routes to put their skills to the test.
"It's a lot of fun, it's a workout and it's just laid back at the same time," said Kristen Leszunod of Pittsburgh.
