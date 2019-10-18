PITTSBURGH - Former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger can't contain his excitement when Devin Bush flashes across his screen.
During his latest #BaldysBreakdown — an ongoing series on Twitter in which he breaks down key plays and moments from the week's action across the NFL — Baldinger dives into the Steelers vs. Chargers tape.
"I don't care what the record of the Steelers [is]," Baldinger begins. "I like watching them play football. That Devin Bush? He's not a middle linebacker. This guy is a freaking cobra. Look at this guy's strike. Everything that moves — bam!"
.@steelers @_Dbush11 plays like a Cobra. These #Steelers ain't done yet. Not as long as they are taking the ball away in record numbers giving extra at bats at whoever is playing QB. This Cobra is electric and I can't wait to watch #55 play v @MiamiDolphins #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/aORyAh2100— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 17, 2019
