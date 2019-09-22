PITTSBURGH - Injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will reportedly not need to undergo Tommy John surgery, according to ESPN. But he will require elbow surgery for his injury.
Roethlisberger was injured in Week 2's game against the Seattle Seahawks and left before halftime.
Backup Mason Rudolph is starting for the injured Roethlisberger for the remainder of the season.
