  Ben Roethlisberger's son gets James Conner jersey for Christmas

    PITTSBURGH - Benjamin Roethlisberger Jr. may share the same name as his NFL quarterback father, but his favorite player is a guy Big Ben plays with.

    The younger Roethlisberger got a James Conner jersey for Christmas.

    Roethlisberger shared Christmas photos on his Twitter account and website. One tweet said, “Looks like Santa brought Benjamin Jr. exactly what he asked for!” Ben Jr. is standing in front of the fireplace wearing that Conner jersey and a Steelers helmet, smiling from ear to ear.

    Roethlisberger mentioned in the past that his 6-year-old son is a big Conner fan.

