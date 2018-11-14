  • Ben Roethlisberger says he texted Le'Veon Bell, never heard back

    PITTSBURGH - Le’Veon Bell didn’t meet Tuesday’s deadline to be eligible to play for the remainder of the NFL season, and he also didn’t respond when Ben Roethlisberger reached out to him.

    “I texted him saying I hoped he was going to show up and if he decided not to, I wished him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday.

    Roethlisberger never heard back, he said.

    Bell failed to report to the Steelers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. In doing so, not only can he not play, but he forfeited the entire $14.5 million that was on the table with the franchise tag.

    "He was a great teammate, a great football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from,” Roethlisberger said.

    Bell will become a free agent at the end of the season.

    “Each guy has their own motives and motivations, and I can't comment on him,” Roethlisberger said. “I am glad that we won't have to talk about this anymore, though.”

