PITTSBURGH - Le’Veon Bell didn’t meet Tuesday’s deadline to be eligible to play for the remainder of the NFL season, and he also didn’t respond when Ben Roethlisberger reached out to him.
“I texted him saying I hoped he was going to show up and if he decided not to, I wished him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday.
Roethlisberger never heard back, he said.
"I wish him nothing but the best. He was a great teammate, a great football player" -- Ben Roethlisberger says he text Le'Veon Bell prior to yesterday's deadline and didn't get a response. #Steelers https://t.co/JcFTgGJEQ1 pic.twitter.com/eNl2DQR1aP— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 14, 2018
Bell failed to report to the Steelers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. In doing so, not only can he not play, but he forfeited the entire $14.5 million that was on the table with the franchise tag.
"He was a great teammate, a great football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from,” Roethlisberger said.
Bell will become a free agent at the end of the season.
“Each guy has their own motives and motivations, and I can't comment on him,” Roethlisberger said. “I am glad that we won't have to talk about this anymore, though.”
