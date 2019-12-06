  • Benny Snell set to carry load again with James Conner out

    By: Dale Lolley

    PITTSBURGH - Are you ready for even more Benny Snell football?

    The Steelers had better be. James Conner said Thursday that despite being limited in practice for the past week, his injured shoulder still isn't ready for contact yet.

    That means Snell will again get the bulk of the carries for the Steelers (7-5) when they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals (3-8-1) Sunday.

