  • Big Ben, Cam Newton wearing special cleats to honor shooting victims during Thursday's game

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to honor and remember the 11 people killed in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue sin Squirrel Hill.

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tweeted a photo of his cleats that feature the names of all of the victims Thursday ahead of the game against the Carolina Panthers

    The cleats bear the "Stronger Than Hate" message, along with a Steelers logo that includes the Star of David.

    Rose Mallinger, Joyce Feinberg, Melvin Wax, Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Irving Younger, husband and wife Bernice and Sylvan Simon, and Richard Gottfried all died Oct. 27.

    Roethlisberger also wore special cleats during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    The Ravens took to social media to show their support for Pittsburgh, tweeting a photo that says, "Baltimore Stands With Pittsburgh."

    The Panthers later tweeted an image of starting quarterback Cam Newton's special cleats during warmups. The former NVL MVP's shoes are black and gold with the "Stronger Than Hate" message emblazoned on them several times.

