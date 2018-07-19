CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns are using one of the most popular NBC shows of all time to get their fan base excited about the upcoming season, but the video also pokes fun at our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team released a parody of ‘The Office’ on their Twitter account, showing various players doing clerical work at the team’s facility.
In one of the skits, Myles Garrett, a defensive end, is seen shredding a picture of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The Office (2018) pic.twitter.com/1BCB97Lkuj— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 19, 2018
Seems harmless enough, but do you remember shortly after Garrett was drafted in 2017, he said Roethlisberger was his first target?
He never got the chance. Garrett was injured when the two teams played in the season opener. Roethlisberger was on the bench of the season finale.
Maybe this year Garrett will get his shot.
