  • Bush will be unwrapped in a big way

    By: Dale Lolley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - While Antonio Brown was going about the business of getting himself suspended before the Raiders' opener Monday night against the Broncos, the Steelers were quietly going about theirs preparing to face the Patriots Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

    A big part of those preparations has centered around getting the player the Steelers acquired with the help of the picks acquired in the Brown trade ready for his first NFL game.

    Read more about how Devin Bush could play a part this Sunday, on DKPittsburghSports.

    Don't forget -- our LIVE coverage of Sunday night's game starts at 6 p.m., only on Channel 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories