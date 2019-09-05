PITTSBURGH - Steelers safeties haven't exactly fared well in matchups with Tom Brady.
From Anthony Smith's ill-fated guarantee of a win back in 2007, to Robert Golden losing track of Chris Hogan in the back of the end zone in the AFC Championship in 2017, there have been myriad missteps and miscues along the way that have contributed to Brady's 8-3 career record against the Steelers.
You can watch the match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots on Channel 11, starting at 6 p.m.
With starting free safety Sean Davis still nursing an ankle injury suffered in the team's third preseason game Aug. 25 at Tennessee, the Steelers might be forced to try some different things at the position when they travel to Gillette Stadium Sunday night against the Patriots.
