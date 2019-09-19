  • Conner, Steelers eager to run … finally

    By: Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    James Conner has proclaimed himself ready to go for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the 49ers, and that's welcome news for the Steelers.

    With a first-time starter at quarterback, the Steelers (0-2) are going to need all of their weapons at the disposal of Mason Rudolph in this game.

    Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    Whether or not they use those weapons, well, that's another question completely.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories