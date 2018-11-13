  • Deadline looming: Le'Veon Bell must report to Steelers today or lose entire season

    PITTSBURGH - Running back Le’Veon Bell has until Tuesday afternoon to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers and be eligible to play this season.

    Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bell is “unlikely” to report by the 4 p.m. deadline.

    If that’s the case, Bell will not only miss out on playing for the entire season -- he’ll forfeit the entire $14.5 million on the table with the franchise tag.

    By not reporting, Bell would become a free agent at the end of the season.

