Deadline looming: Le'Veon Bell must report to Steelers today or lose entire season

PITTSBURGH - Running back Le’Veon Bell has until Tuesday afternoon to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers and be eligible to play this season.
Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bell is “unlikely” to report by the 4 p.m. deadline.
Related Headlines
NOTHING has changed as of 11AM and the #Steelers do not expect @LeVeonBell to report today. I reached out to Bell's agent and there was no comment on the issue. #StayTuned #Steelers https://t.co/Na6vYN2FzU pic.twitter.com/OcXQsg4vaX— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 13, 2018
If that’s the case, Bell will not only miss out on playing for the entire season -- he’ll forfeit the entire $14.5 million on the table with the franchise tag.
By not reporting, Bell would become a free agent at the end of the season.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old girl shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- Man found shot to death on side of Penn Hills road identified
- Who tells his story: Alexander Hamilton’s 5th great-grandson loans heirlooms to museum
- VIDEO: Local priest placed on administrative leave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}