PITTSBURGH - Devin Bush is batting 1.000 with his predictions this season.
Ahead of the team's Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chargers, I asked Bush when he'd get his first career defensive touchdown. He nearly snagged a pick-six in the team's preseason opener against the Buccaneers, then he almost returned a fumble all the way against the Seahawks during Week 2 of the regular season. It was right there. So, I asked him when it'd actually happen.
"This week. Sunday," Bush replied with precisely no hesitation. We all know how that turned out.
So, the defensive touchdown is in the bag. He has two interceptions on the year and a sack. There aren't too many "firsts" left for Bush just six games into his professional career. Still, I had to run it back. Can he go two-for-two with his predictions?
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
